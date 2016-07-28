San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik looked good enough in his injury-rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday night that Giants manager Bruce Bochy projected he'll be back with the parent club by the end of the week. Panik had a double in the game, his only hit in his first nine at-bats at Triple-A.

LF Angel Pagan had two of the Giants' four hits in their 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Pagan didn't contribute to the Giants' scoring, but he did have a hand in the Reds' first run. Pagan dropped 3B Eugenio Suarez's liner to left field for a two-base error in the fifth inning, leading an an unearned run. It was Pagan's fifth error of the season, his most since 2012.

RHP Johnny Cueto will look to extend a string of 16 consecutive scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals when he opens a four-game series against the National League East leaders on Thursday night. Cueto is 7-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 11 career starts against the Nationals. The Giants are 17-3 in his starts this season, including a 2-1, 12-inning win over the New York Yankees on Saturday in which Cueto did not get a decision despite not allowing an earned run in six innings.

3B Conor Gillaspie hit his fourth home run of the season to account for the Giants' scoring in their 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Gillaspie has produced consistently since becoming the club's regular third baseman in 3B Matt Duffy's absence. Gillaspie is hitting .284 (21-for-74) with 10 RBIs in his 22 starts.

LHP Madison Bumgarner saw his string of hard luck in July continue in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The four-time All-Star allowed only one earned run in eight innings, but it was one too many when coupled with an earlier unearned run in the game. Bumgarner has just one win to show for five July starts during which he has allowed only seven earned runs. He nonetheless ran his streak to 28 consecutive home games in which he has gone at least five innings and allowed no more than three earned runs. It's the longest such run by a Giant since 1913.