San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

3B Matt Duffy (strained left Achilles) was scheduled to begin an injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday night. Duffy missed his 34th consecutive game Saturday. Giants manager Bruce Bochy indicated if Duffy looks good this weekend, he could be moved to Double-A Richmond next week so that he could be closer to the club, which will be on the road.

RHP Jake Peavy failed to see the fifth inning for the fifth time this season in the Giants' 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Peavy allowed five hits, including a home run, in four innings, leaving for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Peavy is winless in his last four starts, having been roughed up for 15 runs in 19 1/3 innings.

CF Denard Span (strained left quad) was not available to hit, run or play in the field Saturday, so Giants manager Bruce Bochy used him as a bunter in the sixth inning of his club's 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Span got on base after the bunt, but was immediately replaced by a pinch runner. Bochy said it's unlikely Span will have any more of a role in Sunday's series finale.

RHP Matt Cain will be attempting to become only the sixth pitcher since the Giants moved to San Francisco to win 100 games for the franchise when he takes on the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Cain earned win No. 99 on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds despite failing to finish the sixth inning, having allowed four runs.

INF Ramiro Pena was designated for assignment Saturday when the Giants reinstated RF Hunter Pence from the disabled list. Pena hit .299 in 30 games for the Giants, filling in mostly for 3B Matt Duffy and 2B Joe Panik.

RF Hunter Pence doubled in his first at-bat after a 48-game absence Saturday in the Giants' 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Pence also walked and scored a run on the same day on which he was reinstated from the disabled list.

INF Eduardo Nunez ignited a Giants rally from a 3-0 deficit with a two-run double in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Nunez also singled and stole a base in his first start since being traded to the Giants from Minnesota on Thursday. Nunez also twice made inning-ending outs with the bases loaded and stranded seven baserunners in the game.

SS Brandon Crawford (bruised left hand) was held out of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. The injury occurred when Crawford was jammed on an at-bat in Friday's game. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he hopes to have Crawford back in the lineup for the series finale Sunday.