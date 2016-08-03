San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer Tuesday in the Giants' loss to Philadelphia. He had just one homer and three RBIs in his previous 60 at-bats.

INF Ehire Adrianza (broken foot) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. He was 3-for-10 in eight games with San Francisco earlier this season, and he hit .294 in a 17-game rehab assignment.

RHP Johnny Cueto, Wednesday's starter at Philadelphia, lost to Washington his last time out and is 0-2 with a 3.94 ERA over his past three outings. He is 1-4 with a 5.46 ERA in 10 career starts against the Phillies, the highest ERA he has compiled against any opponent he has faced five times or more.

LHP Madison Bumgarner got a no-decision Tuesday night in Philadelphia after allowing season highs of eight runs (four earned) and 10 hits in five-plus innings. Bumgarner, who struck out four and walked two, surrendered a two-run homer to Aaron Altherr in the first and a three-run shot to Maikel Franco in the second. He departed after issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth. "I wasn't making a whole lot of good pitches," he said. "Had a hard time putting guys away." He allowed eight runs for just the fourth time in his career, and the first time since he yielded a career-high nine on May 17, 2013.

OF Mac Williamson was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to Monday) with a left shoulder strain. He hit .245 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 42 games with San Francisco.