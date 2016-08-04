San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, six days after he was promoted from the minors. In two appearances for San Francisco, he pitched a total of one scoreless inning.

LHP Matt Moore, acquired Monday in a trade with Tampa Bay, makes his first start for the Giants on Thursday afternoon against the Phillies. Moore was an All-Star when he went 17-4 with the Rays in 2013 but made two starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery the following year and was 3-4 with a 5.43 ERA in 12 starts for Tampa last season. He went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 21 starts for the Rays this season but was 4-2 with a 2.01 ERA in his last six outings. He lost his only career start against the Phillies, allowing four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Albert Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. In 16 games (six starts) for the Giants this year, he is 3-1 with a 4.20 ERA.

RHP Jake Peavy, who lost his spot in the rotation after the Giants traded for LHP Matt Moore, made the second relief appearance of his career on Wednesday against the Phillies, coming on in the 12th inning with runners at first and second and one out. He induced the first hitter he saw, Aaron Altherr, to hit a soft grounder to third base, but Eduardo Nunez committed an error on the play to load the bases. Maikel Franco followed with a game-winning single. Manager Bruce Bochy was nonetheless pleased with Peavy's outing. "Jake came in and got the ground ball," Bochy said. "We didn't handle it. ... He made a big pitch there to get the ground ball. Now we've got to face their guy."

RHP Johnny Cueto, winless in his last four starts, went 7 2/3 innings in a no-decision on Wednesday against Philadelphia, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out 10 and walking one. Cueto, seeking his 14th victory, carried a 4-0 lead into the seventh but surrendered consecutive homers to Ryan Howard and Cameron Rupp with one out, then a game-tying two-run single to Maikel Franco with two down in the eighth. "It wasn't a comfortable lead, but I tried to do my best," Cueto said through an interpeter. "Unfortunately, it didn't come out well." Cueto said he "felt normal" in his last two innings. "I made all the pitches," he said. "The only thing I can say is they beat me."

3B Eduardo Nunez, acquired last week from the Minnesota Twins, committed his second error in as many days Wednesday. "I said this: The more third he plays, the more comfortable he'll get, and we'll continue to work there," manager Bruce Bochy said. "There's no easy answers, except we'll continue to work at it, and that's what we'll do." Nunez, who hit .296 and made the All-Star team with the Twins, is 2-for-15 in five games with San Francisco.

C Buster Posey went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies, singling home two runs in the first inning and doubling home a run in the fourth. San Francisco had six hits and scored all its runs in the first three innings against emergency starter Phil Klein, then added two more hits in the fourth. The Giants managed just two hits in nine scoreless innings against Klein and six relievers thereafter. Klein, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley when Wednesday's announced starter, Aaron Nola, went on the disabled list with a strained right elbow, began a stretch that saw Phillies pitchers retire 19 straight hitters between the fourth and 10th. "That's the difference in the game -- we couldn't tack on," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "We couldn't do anything with their bullpen. We couldn't get anybody on. Four runs in this ballpark, anything can happen. ... Their pen shut us down completely."