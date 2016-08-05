San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Moore made his first start in a San Francisco uniform Thursday and wound up with a no-decision at Philadelphia. The former Tampa Bay pitcher allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. He struck out seven but walked a career-high six batters.

RHP Santiago Casilla pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning to preserve a 3-2 win for the Giants in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon. Casilla needed just seven pitches to retire the Phillies. He struck out slugger Maikel Franco on three pitches for the second out.

CF Denard Span belted his fifth home run of the season Thursday. The 10th-inning solo blast lifted the Giants to a 3-2 win at Philadelphia. Span was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and he raised his batting average to .265.

RHP Sergio Romo became the first pitcher to record a win without officially facing a batter since Colorado's Alan Embree on July 7, 2009, vs. Washington. Romo was called upon in the ninth inning with two outs and a runner on first base, but that runner, Cesar Hernandez, was caught stealing.