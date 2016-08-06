San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt got a night off as Buster Posey made the start at first Friday. Manager Bruce Bochy said that a lefty starter -- Gio Gonzalez -- played a role in giving Belt a break.

RHP Cory Gearrin (right shoulder strain) made two relief outings for Triple-A Sacramento. He was slated to make a third outing on Friday for Sacramento, according to manager Bruce Bochy.

LHP Javier Lopez went to Robinson High in Fairfax, Virginia, about 25 miles from Nationals Park. He was a standout at the University of Virginia before he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. His father was an FBI agent in Puerto Rico before the family moved to the D.C. area. His father now lives in Florida but was at the game Friday. Lopez did not pitch and has a 3.86 ERA in 48 games.

CF Denard Span played his first game at Nationals Park on Friday since he left the Nationals as a free agent after last season. "It has been a little difficult. I am an East Coast guy," Span said of the adjustment to California on a Washington radio station Friday. He got a nice round of applause when he led off the top of the first. Span was 1-for-4 and is hitting .265.

RHP Matt Cain (3-6, 5.53) will start on Saturday for the Giants in Washington. He got his 100th career win Sunday as he went five innings without allowing a hit against the Nationals in California. He was the first starter to be pulled with a no-hitter intact this season after five innings.

2B Ramiro Pena was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento. Pena had been designated for assignment Saturday when the Giants reinstated RF Hunter Pence from the disabled list. Pena hit .299 in 30 games for the Giants, filling in mostly for 3B Matt Duffy and 2B Joe Panik.

RHP Jeff Samardzija gave up six hits and five earned runs in seven innings Friday and took the loss. He now has a 4.40 ERA. "He was real close to having a quality start," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Overall I thought he did alright."

OF Hunter Pence started in right and hit fifth on Friday. "Hunter Pence is the guy that inspires us and gets us going," Giants CF Denard Span told 106.7 The Fan in Washington on Friday. Pence was 0-for-3.