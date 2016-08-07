San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt, who got the night off Friday, had three hits Saturday, including a homer. He came through with a runner in scoring position with a double in the fifth after coming up short since the All-Star break in that department. Belt said of Nationals starter and loser Stephen Strasburg: "I think he might have left a couple of balls over the plate that he wished he wouldn't have. Sometimes when you do that, hitters get away with stuff like my double down the line."

RHP Cory Gearrin (right shoulder strain) made his third minor league rehab appearance on Friday for Triple-A Sacramento. He fanned two in one inning as he allowed no runs or hits. He appears ready to come off the disabled list soon.

LHP Javier Lopez went to Robinson High in nearby Fairfax, Va., and the University of Virginia and makes another virtual homecoming with the Giants playing the Washington Nationals. He is the only active player who has been part of four World Series titles.

RHP Matt Cain went five innings and did not allow a run for the second game in a row. He picked up his first road win of the year in Washington. Giants starter Matt Cain (4-6) went five innings plus one batter and gave up no runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. It was the first road win of the year for Cain, who lowered his ERA to 5.16. He won his 100th career game the previous weekend against the Nationals in California. "They just saw him. I thought he had even better stuff tonight. His pitch (count) got up there again," Bochy said of Cain. "Good secondary pitches to go with a good, live fastball. He did a terrific job. It was a huge game."

RF Hunter Pence fouled a ball that hit the dirt and came up and hit him in the face in the second inning on Saturday night. He was checked out by an athletic trainer and stayed in the game and struck out on the next pitch. "What a warrior," manager Bruce Bochy said of Pence. "He was adamant; he was not coming out. He was icing that thing in between innings. He showed what a real warrior he is. He is off tomorrow, I can tell you that. He was scheduled to be off tomorrow anyway." Pence was 1-for-4.

INF Eduardo Nunez went 4-for-5 with two triples on Saturday after he had been hitless in his previous 16 at-bats. "We have a great group," Nunez said. "They've been supporting me a lot. We need a game like that more often. Very tough week for me. To have that game, I have my confidence back. They helped me with my approach. I've been working in the cage. Things happen. I hope tomorrow's going to be a better day, too." Nunez was hitless in his previous 16 at-bats, but that did not dissuade manager Bruce Bochy. "You saw what he could do tonight. He brings a lot of energy to the lineup," Bochy said of Nunez, 29, who set a career high with nine total bases and his first two-triple game. "He can do a lot of things for you. I knew I was going to play him today. It is important to get him going. This year, he came into his own and made the All-Star team. This kid is talented. He adds a dimension with speed and energy he brings to the club." Nunez, acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins on July 28, tripled and scored in the fourth and fifth and tied a career high for hits in a game. "There was too much Nunez today," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "This was his day."