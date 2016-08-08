San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Josh Osich, on the disabled list since July 28th with a left forearm strain, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond.

RF Hunter Pence was out of the starting lineup one day after fouling a ball that hit the dirt and came up and hit him in the face in the second inning. He was checked by an athletic trainer and stayed in the game and struck out on the next pitch. Bochy had after Saturday night's game that Pence would be off Sunday, and had been scheduled to be anyway. He did enter the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the Giants 1-0 loss to Washington and struck out.

RHP Jonny Cueto (13-3, 2.73 ERA) looks to improve on his record at Marlins Park when the Giants open a three-game series there Monday night. In three career starts at Miami, Cueto is 1-2 with a 5.51 ERA. Overall, he's 4-2 with a 4.81 ERA against the Marlins. In his last start, Cueto allowed four runs in 7 2/3 innings of a no-decision against the Phillies. The Giants are 17-5 in Cueto's starts.

LHP Madison Bumgarner bounced back from his worst outing of the season, tossing the 14th complete game of his career in a 1-0 loss to the Nationals. He allowed just two hits, but one was a homer by Wilson Ramos, and walked two while striking out seven. He also hit a batter. Bumgarner is winless since the All-Star Break, though he's pitched well in three of his five starts. "All I can do is come out and put us in a good spot and keep us in the game and hope that things go our way," he said.