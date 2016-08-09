FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 10, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Josh Osich, who was 1-2 with a 4.25 ERA in 48 appearances for San Francisco before landing on the disabled list, is set to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond on Tuesday. He has been sidelined since July 24.

RHP Johnny Cueto allowed five runs in five innings but escaped with a no-decision. The Giants rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to take Cueto off the hook. Cueto, an All-Star this year, failed to get a quality start for the third time in his past four outings. He threw just 68 pitches, his fewest since July 12, 2015.

C Buster Posey, who entered the game hitting .367 in his past 49 at-bats with runners in scoring position, was successful again Monday, knocking Brandon Belt in from second with a seventh-inning single. Posey also got an RBI in the fifth, knocking Denard Span in from first base with a double. Defensively, Posey threw out 2015 NL stolen-base champ Dee Gordon twice, but the call was reverse on one of those throws. Posey also injured a finger while sliding but remained in the game.

SS Brandon Crawford produced a franchise-record, seven-hit game Monday, including the winning single in the 14th inning against the Marlins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
