San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Gearrin, who is attempting to come back from a strained right shoulder, has pitched four scoreless innings at Triple-A Sacramento as part of his rehab assignment. Gearrin, 30, has allowed just one hit and has six strikeouts. A fourth-round pick by Atlanta in 2007, Gearrin was acquired by San Francisco last season but pitched just 3 2/3 innings in the majors. This year, he made the big-league roster out of spring training but ran into injury trouble with his shoulder. Before getting hurt, he was 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in 41 relief appearances, picking up two saves along the way.

LHP Matt Moore (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against Miami in just his second appearance since San Francisco acquired him in a deadline trade with Tampa Bay. Moore allowed three hits, five walks and two runs in six innings, striking out seven.

LHP Javier Lopez was the only Giants reliever not used in Monday's 14-inning marathon. That made five straight days without an appearance for Lopez, who finally got in the game on Tuesday, pitching 1/3 of an inning. Lopez, 39, has not allowed a run in 41 of his 43 appearances. He has inherited 38 runners -- third most in the NL -- and allowed only four to score.

RHP Jake Peavy, a 15-year major league veteran, has swallowed his ego and moved to the bullpen. It happened after the Giants acquired starter Matt Moore at the trade deadline. Peavy, 35, allowed one run in his first four relief appearances, including consecutive outings on Monday and Tuesday. In those four appearances, Peavy has pitched a total of two innings as the Giants are using him in short bursts. Before this year, Peavy had not made a single relief appearance since 2011.