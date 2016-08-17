San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Derek Law had a string of 19 consecutive appearances without allowing a run come to an end Tuesday night when he surrendered a tiebreaking home run to Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang in a 4-3 loss. It was just the second homer he served up this season.

RHP Joe Nathan was signed to a minor-league contract. Nathan, who was designated for assignment earlier this month by the Chicago Cubs, will be sent to Double-A Richmond. Nathan, a sixth-round draft pick in 1995, played his first four seasons with the Giants before being dealt along with Francisco Liriano and Boof Bonser to Minnesota for A.J. Pierzynski.

RHP Matt Cain will seek to add to a lifetime of successful starts against Pittsburgh when he takes the mound for the final game of a three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Cain has gone 3-2 with a fine 3.04 ERA in 11 career starts against the Pirates. The ERA is his second lowest against a National League team, with only his 3.00 against the Cubs being better.

LF Angel Pagan ran his hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning single Tuesday in the Giants' loss to the Pirates. Pagan's streak is the longest by a Giant this season and the longest ongoing in the majors. He is hitting .328 (19-for-58) during the run.

RHP Jeff Samardzija failed to record a win for the 12th time in his past 14 starts despite a solid effort Tuesday in the Giants' 4-3 loss to the Pirates. Samardzija did not get a decision after leaving a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning. He allowed three runs in six innings, the second straight time he held an opponent to three or fewer after having allowed four or more in seven of his previous eight outings.

C Buster Posey clearly wasn't 100 percent in his return to the Giants' lineup Tuesday night, but he contributed a single and a two-run double nonetheless in a 4-3 loss to the Pirates. Posey had not started two consecutive games due to lower-back soreness. He also threw out Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen trying to steal in the loss.