San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Gearrin (strained right shoulder) was activated from the 15-day disabled list to fill a roster vacancy created when the Giants put RHP Matt Cain on the DL on Thursday. Gearrin had been out since July 6. He demonstrated he was ready to return to the big leagues by allowing just one run on five hits in eight innings over the course of eight rehab appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Gearrin allowed two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning Thursday night in the Giants' 10-7 win over the Mets.

RHP Matt Cain was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a lower back strain. Cain shows no signs of the injury during his start Wednesday, when he took a one-hit shutout into the fifth inning before giving up six runs in a 6-5 loss to the Pirates. Giants manager Bruce Bochy already had been contemplating skipping Cain's next turn in the rotation, which would allow his top three pitchers to face the Dodgers in a key series next week.

RHP Johnny Cueto will take a seventh shot at a 14th win Friday night when he faces the Mets. Cueto has gone 0-2 and the Giants 2-4 in his past six starts. Cueto has yet to register a decision in three August starts, but his August ERA (5.59) is by far his highest of the season. In fact, only two pitchers -- Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (6.43) and Rangers RHP Lucas Harrell (6.17) -- have a higher ERA in August among pitchers with three or more starts and no losses. Cueto is 3-4 with a 4.02 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets.

3B Eduardo Nunez on Thursday had his second four-hit game since joining the Giants at the trade deadline. Nunez had three singles and a triple while raising his batting average from .283 to .290. He also drove in three runs and stole his 30th base of the season.

LHP Madison Bumgarner became just the second pitcher in baseball history to give up a grand slam and hit a home run in the same inning when he accomplished the feat Thursday in the Giants' 10-7 win over the Mets. Bumgarner gave up the slam to Mets OF Justin Ruggiano, just the third he has allowed in his career. Rockies C Jordan Pacheco and Phillies OF Jeff Francoeur hit the others. Bumgarner responded with his third home run, which moved him into a tie with Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard for the major league lead among pitchers. Bumgarner leads all active pitchers with 14 career homers.