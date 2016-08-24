San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Heston (oblique strain) moved his a rehab assignment to Class A San Jose on Tuesday, and he allowed three runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Heston was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and placed on the 60-man disabled list on June 29.

LF Gregor Blanco (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Blanco, who has served mostly in a reserve role, is hitting .225 in 101 games.

CF Denard Span hit a home run off Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning Tuesday. It was his career-high-tying eighth homer of the season. Span, who went 2-for-4, has five multi-hit games in his past eight contests.

LF Angel Pagan extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a single in the third inning Tuesday. Pagan, who went 2-for-4, is batting .364 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs during the streak.

OF Gorkys Hernandez had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Hernandez hit .302 with 22 doubles, eight homers and 51 RBIs in 116 games with Sacramento.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (12-8) allowed five runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings Tuesday during the Giants' 9-5 loss to the Dodgers. Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in his past four starts against the Dodgers. "I don't know, man, sometimes you have to give those guys credit. They get paid to hit just like we get paid to pitch," said Bumgarner, who became just the fifth Giants pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in at least three consecutive seasons. "Sometimes it's just not going to go your way."