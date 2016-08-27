San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik hit a two-run homer and reached base three times Thursday. Panik, who was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs, homered for the first time since June 18. He has eight home runs this season.

LHP Matt Moore came within an out of recording his first major league no-hitter in the Giants' 4-0 victory over Dodgers on Thursday.

CF Denard Span with 1-for-5 with an RBI, but his biggest contributions occurred on the defensive end. Span made a diving catch of OF Enrique Hernandez's line drive in the ninth that temporarily kept LHP Matt Moore's no-hit bid alive. Span also robbed Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez of a base hit with a running grab in the second inning.

LF Angel Pagan, who went 1-for-5 on Thursday, has hits in 19 of his past 20 games. Pagan had his 19-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday night.

C Buster Posey went 2-for-4 for his 10th multi-hit game in the past 21 contests. Posey is batting .338 with six doubles and 13 RBIs during the hot stretch.