San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Josh Osich was reinstated from the disabled list (left forearm strain) on Thursday after missing the last 36 games. He appeared in eight rehab games between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento. Osich entered in the fifth inning in relief of starter Jeff Samardzija and worked one scoreless inning, striking out one.

INF Kelby Tomlinson was called up from Triple-A Sacramento where he landed after starting the year with the Giants. He was forced to miss 29 games with a left thumb spring between June 10-July 14. Tomlinson had hit .286 in 49 games for Sacramento and logged innings at third, second and shortstop.

LHP Steven Okert was the third pitcher recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. This will be his third appearance with the Giants, including two separate times in April and again in June. He has allowed four runs in seven career big league outings. At Sacramento, he was 4-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 60 strikeouts out of the bullpen through 41 games.

LHP Ty Blach was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and his first appearance will also be his major league debut. In 26 appearances at Sacramento, Blach was 14-7 record with a 3.43 ERA. Over his last 11 starts, he was 8-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts over his last 11 starts.

LHP Matt Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento for his second stint with the Giants. He threw one scoreless inning over two outings with San Francisco. The veteran reliever has gone 5-5 with a 3.64 ERA in parts of six major league seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2010-12), Arizona Diamondbacks (2013 and 2015), and the Giants (2016). He signed a minor league deal with San Francisco in June after being released by the Diamondbacks after spring training of this season.

RHP Albert Suarez (3-2, 4.35 ERA) looks for a better outing on Friday after struggling in a spot start last Saturday against the Atlanta Braves. He allowed three runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings while striking out five and walking a pair.

RHP Jeff Samardzija had no decision in a four-inning outing, giving up three runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out three while throwing 87 pitches. It was the third time this season he's lasted fewer than five innings. Samardzija's 47 first inning pitches were themes for him in an inning in his career. Samardzija, a one-time Cubs starter, made his first career appearance at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

RF Hunter Pence was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. The first inning homer was his first on the road since May 18 at San Diego. Pence has now hit safely in his last 16 games at Wrigley Field, the longest active streak in the majors dating back to May 17, 2012 while with Philadelphia.

OF Mac Williamson was reinstated from the disabled list (left shoulder strain) on Thursday after missing the last 27 games. He batted .220 with two homers and seven RBIs in 11 rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento. Williamson has appeared in 42 games with the Giants, including 27 starts.