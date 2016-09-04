San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Ray Black was recalled by the Giants from Double-A Richmond and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list due to a right elbow bone spur. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for newly promoted RHP Joe Nathan. Black, 26, was 1-4 with six saves and a 4.88 ERA in 35 relief outings for Richmond this year.

RHP Derek Law (elbow) has yet to start throwing since going on the disabled list Aug. 28. Manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Law to be at full strength when his 15 days on the DL are up. Law is 4-2 with a 1.94 ERA.

RHP Santiago Casilla earned his 30th save Saturday against the Cubs. He has converted 18 of his past 20 save opportunities. Casilla's six blown saves are tied for third most in the majors and tied for the National League lead.

RHP Joe Nathan had his contract purchased from Double-A Richmond on Saturday. He signed as a free agent with the Giants organization on Aug. 16 after the Cubs released him Aug. 8. Manager Bruce Bochy said Nathan likely will pitch in the sixth and seventh innings. Nathan previously pitched for the Giants from 1999-2003 before he and LHP Francisco Liriano were traded to the Minnesota Twins for C A.J. Pierzynski and cash in 2003. Nathan is 63-34 with a 2.88 ERA and 377 career saves over 16 major league seasons.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (14-8) struck out 10, walked none and allowed two runs and five hits in six innings Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Cubs. The outing marked his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season and 30th of his career. He earned his first road win since June 30 against Oakland. Bumgarner improved to 8-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 12 career starts against the Cubs.