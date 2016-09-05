San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt was struck in the helmet in the seventh inning by a pitch from Cubs LHP Rob Zastryzny. He remained in the game after examination by a trainer and underwent a concussion protocol. "It was fine," Belt said after the game.

LHP Matt Moore (9-10, 3.88 ERA) will make his seventh start in a Giants uniform and 28th overall on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. Moore is 2-3 with a 3.16 ERA in six starts with San Francisco. Moore has faced Colorado just once in his career -- in 2013 at Coors Field. He tossed five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits in a 7-4 Rays victory.

RHP Johnny Cueto got a no-decision after a sharp seven-inning, one-run outing at Wrigley Field, and he recorded his 19th quality start of the season. It was his 10th start of at least seven innings and with one or fewer runs allowed. He improved his ERA to 3.07 in 15 career starts at Wrigley Field.

3B Eduardo Nunez was 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. He also walked and had two stolen bases. He collected the Giants' first RBI on a groundout in the second inning. Nunez now has 34 stolen bases, tied for fourth most in the major leagues with Cleveland's Rajai Davis.

C Buster Posey was 1-for-6, and he snapped an 0-for-16 skid with his 11th-inning base hit. He is batting .287 with 12 homers and 62 RBIs through 122 games.