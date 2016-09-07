San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach, who grew up in the Denver area, pitched three scoreless innings in his major league debut, four days after the Giants recalled him from Triple-A Sacramento. When Blach was a senior at Regis Jesuit High School, Rockies manager Walt Weiss was the assistant coach there. Blach, who made his third relief appearance in 101 professional games and his first since 2013 when he began his pro career, pitched the final three innings and allowed on hit and one walk. Weiss said, "I'm sure that doesn't happen much -- the guy gets to make his debut where he grew up. That was really, really cool. You'll never meet a better kid or a better family. I was really, really happy for them today. I was glad we were up already, so I didn't have to pull against him. That was really, really special for me, too. He's a great kid."

1B Brandon Belt went 0-for-3 to extend his hitless streak to six games, a span in which he is 0-for-18. Belt has gone 71 at-bats since he hit his last home run. That was his 14th of the season and came on Aug. 14.

1B Brandon Belt, hitless in his past 18 at-bats before Tuesday, was not in the starting lineup.

LHP Matt Moore allowed six runs on five hits with four walk, one intentional, and two strikeouts in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. He also threw two wild pitches and allowed two homers -- a grand slam by Carlos Gonzalez and a solo home run by Nick Hundley. It was the fifth time in his career that Moore has pitched fewer than three innings. He last did it June 4, 2013, against Detroit when he pitched two innings as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. The grand slam by Gonzalez was the first Moore has allowed in his career.

RHP Jake Peavy (lower back strain) will be activated Wednesday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 21.

CF Denard Span, hitless in his past 20 at-bats before Tuesday, was not in the starting lineup.

C Buster Posey did not play after going 1-for-16 at Chicago -- the hit glanced off the shortstop's glove -- and playing all four games. Three were at catcher, including 13 innings at that position in the series finale Sunday. "I could see the day games caught up to him," manager Bruce Bochy. Posey will likely play first base against left-hander Tyler Anderson, Bochy said, presumably giving Brandon Belt a rest. Posey entered Monday with one hit in his past 18 at-bats and has not hit a home run in his past 142 at-bats, which is the longest drought of his career.