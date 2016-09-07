San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Kelby Tomlinson went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring single in the ninth off Boone Logan on an 0-2 fastball that scored the winning run. It was Tomlinson's second game-winning RBI of the season. The other was May 3 at Cincinnati.

1B Brandon Belt, hitless in his past 18 at-bats before Tuesday, was not in the starting lineup.

RHP Jake Peavy (lower back strain) will be activated Wednesday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 21.

RHP Jake Peavy (low back strain) threw a bullpen session Monday and will be reinstated Wednesday, manager Bruce Bochy said. Peavy went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27 retroactive to Aug. 21and was eligible to be activated Monday. Peavy is 5-9 with a 5.55 ERA in 29 games, 21 starts. After losing his spot in the rotation, Peavy made the first of his eight relief appearances Aug. 3 and has a 6.75 ERA in those outings.

CF Denard Span, hitless in his past 20 at-bats before Tuesday, was not in the starting lineup.

RHP Jeff Samardzija gave up two runs in seven innings on four hits and one walk with a season-high tying nine strikeouts. He's 2-0 with a 2.15 ERA (29 1/3 innings, seven earned runs) in six career games and three starts at Coors Field. This was his second start there this season. On April 12 in his second start with the Giants, he gave up two runs and six hits in eight innings and won as the Giants beat the Rockies 7-2.

1B Buster Posey entered the game with one hit in his past 18 at-bats. He went 1-for-4 with a leadoff single in the seventh and ended up scoring the winning run after he led off the ninth and reached second on SS Daniel Descalso's two-base throwing error. Posey has not homered in 146 at-bats, which is the longest homerless drought of his career.