San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Kelby Tomlinson grounded a game-deciding single up the middle to drive in a run in the 12th inning and is 4-for-8 with two RBIs in the last three games. He was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 1. "He has a base-hit swing," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's short to the ball. He's not a strikeout guy. He puts the ball in play. He's a guy you want up there. He makes hard contact consistently."

RHP Cody Gearrin recorded a save and played left field in the 12th inning of a 7-6 victory over Arizona on Friday, a combination he said he will never forget. Gearrin entered and struck out the first batter he faced before moving to left field when LHP Javier Lopez entered to face lefty 3B Jake Lamb. After Lopez walked Lamb, Gearrin returned to the mound. He gave up an intentional walk after Lamb stole second but got the final two outs on a strikeout and a groundout. "It felt weird running out to left field from the mound and running back in, but definitely something I'll never forget," Gearrin said. "It was a first for me. It was really exciting." Gearrin, the seventh of eight pitchers used, got his third save.

RHP Derek Law (elbow strain) could rejoin the team early next week, manager Bruce Bochy said Friday. Law was to throw a bullpen Friday and could make a rehab appearance at Class A San Jose if the team extends its California League season. "Getting him back would be huge for us," manager Bruce Bochy said. "We miss him. He does give us more flexibility, to be honest. It would allow us to do a few more things." Law, 4-2 with one save and a 1.94 ERA in 54 appearances, could be used in high-leverage situations when he returns, Bochy said.

RHP Santiago Casilla will still be used in high-leverage situations, manager Bruce Bochy said, but those could come in the eighth inning. Casilla has converted 31-of-38 save chances, the most blown saves in the National League, and has given up seven earned runs in his in last eight innings, with two blown saves in nine games. Bochy said he could use bullpen matchups when appropriate to close out games. "We're going to use everybody and put out the guy that we think is the right guy that can get us through that inning," he said.

RHP Santiago Casilla failed to hold a 6-5 lead in the last of the 10th inning when he gave up a one-out, bases-empty homer to Arizona 3B Jake Lamb. Camilla has eight blown saves, the most in the NL this season. Lamb has four homers off Casilla, three this year, in eight career at-bats. "I don't know if we'll see it again," manager Bruce Bochy said when asked about the matchup. "Touch that hot stove enough. Obviously he's got his number. Hoping he makes good pitches to him and executes them." Before the game, Bochy hinted that Casilla could be taken out of the closer's role. "We're going to put who we think is the right guy from that inning who is coming up," he said.

CF Denard Span returned to the lineup Friday after missing two games with a sore knee.

LHP Madison Bumgarner gave up two two-run homers but left with a 5-4 lead Friday and a chance to win his 100th game with San Francisco before an error by CF Denard Span enabled Arizona to tie the game in the seventh inning. Bumgarner (14-8) struck out nine and walked one. With one more win in the next 248 days, Bumgarner will become the third-youngest Giants pitcher to win 100 games, all with the Giants. Only Hall of Fame RHP Christy Mathewson and LHP Hal Schumacher did it quicker. Bumgarner is 27 years, 39 days off. RHP Juan Marichal was 27 years, 288 days when he won his 100the game in 1965. Bumgarner has given up 23 homers this season, matching his career high set.