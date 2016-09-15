San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Derek Law (strained right elbow) was reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday after missing 15 games. Law became the 20th pitcher on the Giants' current 35-man active roster. He did not get into the game Wednesday as the Giants lost 3-1 to the Padres.

RHP Johnny Cueto will be reacquainted with a longtime National League Central rival when he opens a critical four-game series against the Cardinals on Thursday night. Cueto has made 21 previous starts against the Cardinals, but he has won only six of them, going 6-8 with a 3.88 ERA. Cueto will be seeking to become just the NL's fourth 16-game winner this season.

3B Eduardo Nunez had his sore back re-evaluated, and the Giants are now labeling the injury as a strained oblique. He missed the entire three-game series against the Padres, but manager Bruce Bochy hopes to have him available in some capacity for the critical four-game set against the Cardinals that begins Thursday.

C Buster Posey went 0-for-4 on Wednesday in the Giants' 3-1 loss to the Padres. Posey went 2-for-12 (.167) in the series, and the Giants hit just .216 (21-for-97) in the three straight losses.

LHP Madison Bumgarner lost for the first time in his last five home starts against the Padres on Wednesday in a 3-1 defeat. Bumgarner kept the Giants in the game but got little support from a four-hit attack. He allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings. Afterward, Bumgarner thought he deserved a better fate, labeling the loss "tough luck."