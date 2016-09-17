San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Moore coasted through five innings in Friday's 8-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The win evened his season record to 11-11. Moore wasn't sharp, allowing three walks and seven hits in his five innings, but didn't have to be after being staked to a 6-0 lead in the third inning.

OF Gregor Blanco (sore right shoulder) was reinstated from the disabled list before Friday's 8-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Blanco made a late entry into the game, playing left field in the ninth inning. He did not bat. Blanco missed the Giants' previous 22 games.

RHP Jeff Samardzija seeks his first victory in four September starts when he gets the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Samardzija has endured a bit of hard luck in his three September starts, in which he has allowed nine runs in 17 innings. The Giants have totaled only seven runs in those games, including none in his last start, a 4-0 loss to the San Diego Padres. Samardzija suffered the loss in a 7-4 setback at St. Louis on June 4, and takes a 4-4 record with a 4.61 ERA in 20 career outings (nine starts) against the Cardinals into Saturday's matchup.

RF Hunter Pence singled and scored a run in the Giants' six-run third inning in Friday's 8-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The single extended his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he's gone 18-for-39.

C Buster Posey hit his first home run in two months, a two-run shot that helped ice the Giants' 8-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. The homer was his 13th of the season and first in 185 at-bats dating back to July 16. He had three hits in the game, making him 7-for-9 in the series.