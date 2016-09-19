San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Albert Suarez held his opponent to three runs or fewer for an 11th consecutive start Sunday in San Francisco's 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. Suarez became the first Giant to record the feat 11 times in a row to start a career since RHP Ryan Jenson did it in 2001. Despite the impressive run, Suarez has not recorded a win since June 23.

RF Hunter Pence went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday in the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. His 11-game hitting streak ended.

3B Eduardo Nunez had two hits in the Giants' loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The Giants went just 2-5 on their homestand, but Nunez wasn't the reason, He went 13-for-27 (.481) in the seven games.

C Buster Posey was given Sunday off. He was available as a pinch hitter in the 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, but Giants manager Bruce Bochy opted for 3B Conor Gillaspie with a runner on third and two outs in the fifth inning, and OF Jarrett Parker with two down and nobody on in the seventh. Neither produced a hit.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will duel with Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw for the 10th time in his career to open a three-game road series Monday night. Bumgarner is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA in the 10 head-to-heads with Kershaw. The left-handers will be matched up for the third time this season.