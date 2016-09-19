FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 20, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Albert Suarez held his opponent to three runs or fewer for an 11th consecutive start Sunday in San Francisco's 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. Suarez became the first Giant to record the feat 11 times in a row to start a career since RHP Ryan Jenson did it in 2001. Despite the impressive run, Suarez has not recorded a win since June 23.

RF Hunter Pence went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday in the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. His 11-game hitting streak ended.

3B Eduardo Nunez had two hits in the Giants' loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The Giants went just 2-5 on their homestand, but Nunez wasn't the reason, He went 13-for-27 (.481) in the seven games.

C Buster Posey was given Sunday off. He was available as a pinch hitter in the 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, but Giants manager Bruce Bochy opted for 3B Conor Gillaspie with a runner on third and two outs in the fifth inning, and OF Jarrett Parker with two down and nobody on in the seventh. Neither produced a hit.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will duel with Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw for the 10th time in his career to open a three-game road series Monday night. Bumgarner is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA in the 10 head-to-heads with Kershaw. The left-handers will be matched up for the third time this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.