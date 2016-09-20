San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Hunter Strickland came in to replace LHP Javier Lopez with no outs in the ninth inning and promptly gave up an RBI single to 3B Justin Turner, tying the score at 1 in the ninth inning against the Dodgers. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez then delivered his game-winner.

LHP Javier Lopez (1-3) failed to retire the lone batter he faced in the ninth inning and took the loss at Dodger Stadium. Lopez surrendered a single to SS Corey Seager before being relieved by RHP Hunter Strickland, who served up a walk-off double to 1B Adrian Gonzalez.

3B Eduardo Nunez scored the Giants' lone run on a wild pitch by LHP Clayton Kershaw in the third inning. Nunez reached on an infield single, stole second and advanced to third on C Yasmani Grandal's throwing error before Kershaw bounced a pitch past Grandal.

LHP Madison Bumgarner threw seven shutout innings of one-hit ball against the Dodgers on Monday, but he wound up with a no-decision when the bullpen sank the Giants in the ninth inning. Bumgarner struck out 10 without issuing a walk, though he hit two batters with pitches. He also got into a confrontation with Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig that prompted the benches to clear at the end of the seventh inning. No one was ejected.