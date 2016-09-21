San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt gave the Giants an insurance run Tuesday with a solo home run in the ninth inning. It was his sixth off a lefty this season, a career best. He was 2-for-4 on the evening.

RHP Johnny Cueto left in the sixth inning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium due to a groin strain. He will undergo an MRI exam Tuesday.

3B Eduardo Nunez continued his hot streak Tuesday with a 2-for-4 night. Nunez's solo shot in the fifth inning extended his career-best homer total to 16 and was all the offense the Giants needed en route to a 2-0 win over the Dodgers. He has hit safely in 13 of his past 14 games, going .389 with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs.

SS Brandon Crawford left in the second inning due to a dislocated left pinkie finger. He is day-to-day, according to manager Bruce Bochy.