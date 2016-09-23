San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt, who went 1-for-4, had an RBI in the sixth inning. Belt is hitting .318 with 11 RBIs in his last 13 games.

INF Ehire Adrianza hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot to right in the second inning. Both of his home runs have come off the Dodgers. Adrianza started at SS for the injured Brandon Crawford.

LHP Matt Moore (4-5) was charged with six runs on seven hits with a walk and no strikeouts in one-plus innings in Wednesday's 9-3 romp by the Dodgers. It matched the shortest stint of Moore's career since the Cleveland Indians knocked out Moore on May 31, 2013. Moore has gone 4-2 with a 5.16 ERA in his last six starts.

RHP Johnny Cueto had an MRI on Wednesday and confirmed the All-Star suffered a Grade 1 strained left groin that forced him to leave Tuesday's contest in the sixth inning. Manager Bruce Bochy said Cueto is questionable for his next start. However, Bochy added that the team is mulling alternatives if Cueto is out longer.

RHP Johnny Cueto (groin) will try to throw on Friday in San Diego. Cueto was hurt on Tuesday against the Dodgers and there's still a chance he could start on Sunday.

SS Brandon Crawford did not play after suffering a dislocated pinky during a head-first slide into third base in Tuesday's contest. Crawford is listed as day-to-day. Ehire Adrianza started in his place.

SS Brandon Crawford (finger) has resumed throwing but there is no timetable for his return. Crawford, who has a team-high 80 RBIs, dislocated his finger in Tuesday's game.