a year ago
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
September 24, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Joe Panik continues to struggle but manager Bruce Bochy said he has little choice but to pencil him in the lineup. His presence is required with SS Brandon Crawford (finger) ailing. "He's got to battle through it because we need him out there with Crawford out," Bochy said. Panik snapped a 0-for-24 skid in Thursday's win.

CF Gorkys Hernandez continues to be a pleasant surprise since Aug. 23. Hernandez had a double in Thursday's win to raise his average to .298 (12-for-41) in his last 20 games, with two home runs and four RBIs.

RHP Johnny Cueto (groin) will try to throw on Friday in San Diego. Cueto was hurt on Tuesday against the Dodgers and there's still a chance he could start on Sunday.

RHP Johnny Cueto (groin) is making progress according to manager Bruce Bochy. But he's not sure when Cueto might return. "He is going to try and throw tomorrow but I can't answer that for sure until we see if he can," Bochy said. "I wouldn't want to put that on Johnny to go out there when he is not quite ready. We are concerned about his health." There's a chance Cueto can start on Sunday.

SS Brandon Crawford (finger) has resumed throwing but there is no timetable for his return. Crawford, who has a team-high 80 RBIs, dislocated his finger in Tuesday's game.

SS Brandon Crawford (sprained finger) is doing some baseball activities. "He's throwing to keep the arm in shape," manager Bruce Bochy said. "The finger is doing a lot better today. (Wednesday) he had a tough day."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
