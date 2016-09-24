FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Albert Suarez allowed three runs Friday night before retiring a hitter. He didn't allow another run to become the first San Francisco pitcher in the live-ball era to open his career with 12 straight starts of three or fewer runs.

RHP Johnny Cueto is doubtful to start for the Giants in Sunday's finale to the four-game series. He suffered a strained left groin in his last turn and the Giants haven't announced a starter for Sunday. LHP Ty Blach could get the call.

C Buster Posey was 1-for-4 and drove in the Giants' two runs Friday with a double. He needs three hits for 1,000 in his career. Posey would become the first San Francisco player to reach 1,000 hits as a Giant since Rich Aurilia in 2003.

LHP Madison Bumgarner, the Giants' Saturday starter, could be in line to start the National League wild-card game if the Giants are in it.

SS Brandon Crawford (dislocated finger) could return Sunday.

