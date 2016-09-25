San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

CF Denard Span put Saturday's game away with his two-run homer into the short-porch down the right-field foul line at Petco Park in the 10th (after the Giants had taken the lead). The homer was Span's 11th of the season. He is 8-for-25 over the last eight games.

3B Eduardo Nunez was 2-for-5 on Saturday night and is batting .329 with three doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored over his last 18 games. He also made a spectacular defensive play Saturday night when Buster Posey lost a pop foul behind home plate in the third inning. Nunez raced in from third to make the catch between Posey and the screen behind home plate. Posey and Bumgarner both shook Nunez's hand at home plate as he made the long trot back to third.

C Buster Posey was 1-for-6 on Saturday and is two hits shy of reach 1,000 in his career. Posey becomes the first Giant with 1,000 hits in a Giants uniform since Rich Aurilia reached the plateau in 2003.

LHP Madison Bumgarner set a single-season Giants strikeout record for left-handed pitchers Saturday night. His five strikeouts ran his season total to 246. The old mark was 244 by Cy Seymour in 1898. He also gave up a career-worst-tying three homers Saturday night. It was the fifth time he had allowed three homers in a game. Bumgarner has an 11-7 career record against the Padres with a 3.41 ERA.