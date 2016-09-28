San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Reynolds was designated for assignment when the Giants looked to clear two players off their 40-man roster Tuesday. He had a 7.50 ERA in eight games for the Giants this season.

C Tony Sanchez was promoted off the Triple-A Sacramento roster on Tuesday to give the Giants three catchers at manager Bruce Bochy's disposal. Sanchez played three seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates, batting .259.

LHP Matt Moore made his first of what is expected to be two starts this week a good one Tuesday in a 12-3 win over the Rockies. Moore matched his career high with 11 strikeouts while allowing just one run in 7 2/3 innings. Moore had struck out 11 three times previously in his career, including Sept. 11 against the Diamondbacks.

RHP Jeff Samardzija hopes to keep his name in the mix to be the Giants' starter in a possible National League wild-card game when he makes his final regular-season start Wednesday against the Rockies. Samardzija has pitched well against the Rockies this season, having allowed only six earned runs in 22 2/3 innings (2.38 ERA) in three starts. He is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA in 10 games (six starts) against the Rockies in his career.

RHP Johnny Cueto (strained groin) threw a bullpen session before the game and was deemed healthy enough to start the series finale Thursday against the Rockies.

3B Eduardo Nunez (strained right hamstring) is likely to miss the entire series against the Rockies, Giants manager Bruce Bochy disclosed before Tuesday's series opener. Nunez sustained the injury Sunday at San Diego. Bochy said he hopes to have Nunez back in some capacity for the three-game series against the Dodgers that begins on Friday night.

INF Gordon Beckham was acquired by the Giants from the Braves on Tuesday for minor league SS Rich Rodriguez. Beckham was added following the news that 3B Eduardo Nunez (strained hamstring) likely is out three games, and perhaps for the rest of the regular season. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Beckham would be a candidate to start against the two left-handed pitchers the Dodgers are scheduled to pitch against the Giants this weekend.

C Buster Posey recorded his 1,000th career hit with a home run in the fifth inning of the Giants' win Tuesday night over the Rockies. Posey became the first player to record 1,000 hits all as a Giant since SS Rich Aurilia accomplished the feat in 2003. The home run was just Posey's second in his past 59 games.

OF Mac Williamson (strained quad) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. He sustained the injury running out a ground ball Sunday at San Diego. Williamson is out for the season.

SS Brandon Crawford tripled twice in the Giants' 12-3 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night. The two-triple game was a career first for Crawford, who moved into a tie with SS Chris Owings of the Arizona Diamondbacks and INF Cesar Hernandez of the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League lead with 11. Two other Giants (OF Gregor Blanco and 3B Eduardo Nunez) recorded two-triple games earlier this season. Crawford finished the game with four hits.