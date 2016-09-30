San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach is a candidate to start Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blach replaced RHP Johnny Cueto during his one-game absence Sunday. Cueto has been deemed healthy enough to return to the rotation on Thursday, leaving Blach and RHP Albert Suarez as possibilities for Saturday's critical second-to-last game of the regular season.

1B Brandon Belt recorded his 100th walk of the season in Wednesday's loss to the Colorado Rockies. Belt became the eighth Giant in the club's West Coast history to have 100 walks in a season, joining LF Barry Bonds (12 times), 1B Willie McCovey (three), CF Willie Mays, C Dick Dietz, 1B Darrell Evans, OF Jose Cruz Jr. and 1B Will Clark.

RHP Albert Suarez is being considered for the Giants' start Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Suarez has been used as the Giants' fifth starter since the All-Star break, but his scheduled start Thursday against Colorado was scratched so that RHP Johnny Cueto could be reinserted into the rotation. That move pushed the opening in the rotation back to Saturday, making LHP Ty Blach an optio as well.

RHP Jeff Samardzija recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts in the Giants' 2-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. The double-digit strikeout performance was the ninth of Samardzija's career and first since Sept. 17, 2014 as a member of the Oakland Athletics against the Texas Rangers.

RHP Johnny Cueto hopes to make a successful return from a groin injury when he starts Thursday's series finale against the Colorado Rockies. Cueto missed his scheduled start Sunday against the San Diego Padres, but threw pain-free in a bullpen session Tuesday and was slotted Thursday so that he could be an option for a possible wild-card playoff game next Wednesday. Cueto is 6-2 with a 2.19 ERA in 11 career starts against the Rockies.

3B Eduardo Nunez (strained hamstring) sat out a second consecutive game Wednesday and is "questionable" for the rest of the week, Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced before the game. Nunez suffered the injury Sunday in San Diego.