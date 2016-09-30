San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Johnny Cueto became the National League's fourth 18-game winner with seven strong innings in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Cueto was pitching four days after having to be scratched from a start in San Diego because of a groin strain. Cueto recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts, giving the Giants three straight double-digit strikeout efforts by their starters in the series.

RHP Sergio Romo pitched a shutout ninth inning, allowing one hit, to close out Thursday's 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. The Giants' new closer entered the game in a non-save situation.

INF Gordon Beckham made his Giants debut as a defensive replacement at third base in the ninth inning of Thursday's win over the Colorado Rockies. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said the plan is to start Beckham at third base against Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Rich Hill on Friday night.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will seek to avoid losing 10 games for the fourth time in the past six seasons when he opens a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Bumgarner has 61 losses since the start of the 2011 season, the 12th-most among all pitchers. One more loss would tie him with former teammate RHP Tim Lincecum for eighth place on that list. At the same time, Bumgarner has 92 wins since 2011, the fourth-most in baseball, trailing only RHP Zack Greinke (95), LHP Clayton Kershaw (100) and RHP Max Scherzer (103). He's 13-9 with a 2.66 ERA in 26 career outings (25 starts) against the Dodgers.

SS Brandon Crawford recorded his team-leading 83rd RBI in Thursday's win over the Colorado Rockies. The Giants are 37-13 this season in games in which Crawford has driven in at least one run.