San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach will pitch the new most important game of his life Saturday when he takes on the Dodgers in the middle game of a critical three-game series. He'll be opposed by Dodgers ace LHP Clayton Kershaw. Blach has made just one previous major-league start, allowing four hits and three walks in three innings last Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Padres. He pitched three innings of hitless relief in a mop-up role earlier this month in a 9-3 loss in Los Angeles.

3B Eduardo Nunez (strained hamstring) is unlikely to play in the series against the Dodgers and would be considered questionable for a possible wild-card game.

3B Conor Gillaspie gave the Giants the lead for good with a two-run pinch-double in the sixth inning of Friday's 9-3 win over the Dodgers. The hit made Gillaspie 6-for-11 (.545) in his last four games. He has driven in five runs over that stretch.

LHP Madison Bumgarner became the third youngest Giants pitcher with 100 wins when he beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 on Friday night. Bumgarner is just the 14th Giants player in history with his first 100 wins for the franchise. He helped his own cause with a two-run double, giving him nine RBIs for the season, tied with teammate RHP Jeff Samardzija for the second most among all pitchers.

SS Brandon Crawford was voted the co-winner of the annual Willie Mac Award, presented to the Giant who best exemplifies the spirit and leadership of former Giants great 1B Willie McCovey. Crawford shared the award with LHP Javier Lopez. Crawford then went out and contributed three hits to the Giants' 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.