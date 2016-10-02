San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach recorded his first major-league win with eight shutout innings in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blach was making just his second big-league start, having lasted only three innings in the previous one, last Sunday at San Diego. Blach allowed only one Dodger to reach scoring position in the brilliant outing.

1B Brandon Belt went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against LHP Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, making him 3-for-51 (.059) in his career vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers ace. The strikeout was Belt's 27th against Kershaw, 10 more than any other batter.

LHP Matt Moore will be seeking a second career highlight against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he pitches the regular-season finale on Sunday. Moore came within one out of no-hitting the Dodgers in a 4-0 win on Aug. 25. His other three career starts vs. the Dodgers -- all this season -- haven't been nearly as good, and he'll take a 2-2 record and 5.66 ERA against LA into Sunday's start.

LF Angel Pagan had a home run and a single in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The extra-base hit was the sixth of Pagan's career against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, tying the most for any player against the LA ace. Retired 1B Adam Dunn and Arizona Diamondbacks OF Rickie Weeks Jr. also have six.

OF Hunter Pence went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against LHP Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, lowering his career average against the Los Angeles Dodgers standout to .091 (6-for-66). Only three players have career averages under .100 (minimum 25 at-bats) against Kershaw, and two of them were in the Giants' lineup during their 3-0 win Saturday. The third: former Giants OF Andres Torres (2-for-34, .059).