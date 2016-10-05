San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach introduced himself to the nation with his performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the final Saturday of the regular season in his just second career start. Eight innings, no runs in the heat of the playoff race? Are you kidding? OK, here's a better question: What in the world was Bruce Bochy doing starting RHPs Jake Peavy (21 starts), Matt Cain (17) and Albert Suarez (12) a total of 50 times when Blach was available in the minors? The only reason this guy isn't the Giants' No. 5 starter next season is if they slot him higher.

1B Brandon Belt gave manager Bruce Bochy even less reason than before to consider moving C Buster Posey to first base when he recorded career-bests in doubles (41), RBIs (82) and walks (104) during an All-Star season in 2016. The walks led to a .394 on-base percentage, 34 points higher than he ever previously recorded. He missed his career high in home runs (18 in 2015) by one.

RHP Santiago Casilla was great in the first half of the season and awful in the second half. And as Casilla went, so went the Giants. The closer had 21 saves and a 2.86 ERA before the All-Star break, leading the Giants to the best record in baseball (57-33). But he had lost his job by the time he completed a 10-save second half with a 4.63 ERA, a slump that paralleled the Giants' 30-42 finish (fourth worst in baseball). Casilla's season-ending 3.57 ERA was his worst since 2009 and came just as his contract was expiring. Talk about poor timing.

CF Denard Span, the key offensive acquisition in the offseason, inexplicably retained the leadoff spot most of the season despite stealing fewer bases in six months (12) than 3B Eduardo Nunez did in two (13).

RHP Johnny Cueto had the third-most wins (18) in the National League, the fifth-best ERA (2.79) and the sixth-most strikeouts (198). He even tied for the fewest losses (five) among all National Leaguers with more than 15 wins. And he did it out of the No. 2 slot in the Giants' rotation.

RHP Sergio Romo regained the Giants' closer role by season's end with brilliant pitching in the final two months of the season. He allowed only three runs after Aug. 2, none while recording four saves in the final 13 days of the season. With one more loss potentially costing the team a playoff spot, Romo didn't allow a run in his final six appearances, all games the Giants won.

C Buster Posey was a candidate for more playing time at first base next season ... until he finished the regular season with a bang as the everyday catcher, which was critical to the Giants earning the second National League wild-card spot. Even though Posey looked tired while going homerless from July 16 to Sept. 16, manager Bruce Bochy caught him six straight days to finish the season, and the former NL Most Valuable Player responded with six hits, including a home run, and seven RBIs in five critical San Francisco wins.

SS Brandon Crawford led the team in RBIs (84) while also expertly manning the most important defensive position on the field. Crawford, a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner in 2015, was solid again, tying for the league lead with 11 triples and finishing with a .275 average and a .342 on-base percentage, both career highs.