10 months ago
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 12, 2016 / 4:51 AM / 10 months ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

2B Joe Panik doubled home SS Brandon Crawford with the winning run in the 13th inning as the Giants beat the Cubs 6-5 Monday.

LHP Matt Moore will face the Cubs for the first time in his career when he takes the mound for Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday night. Moore made four postseason appearances (two starts) for the Tampa Bay Rays, going 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA. The Giants won six of his last eight starts in the regular season, including two wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moore finished the regular season strong, holding the Colorado Rockies and Dodgers to two runs on nine hits over 15 2/3 innings in his final two starts.

LF Angel Pagan (back spasms) was a late scratch from the starting lineup Monday for Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said after the game that Pagan was not available off the bench, even as a pinch hitter. Pagan is questionable for Game 4 on Tuesday.

3B Conor Gillaspie had a two-run triple in a three-run eighth inning in the Giants' 6-5, 13-inning win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. The big hit was the second of the postseason for Gillaspie, whose three-run home run in the ninth inning provided all the scoring in the Giants' 3-0 win over the Mets in the National League wild-card game. Gillaspie had been just 5-for-22 (.227) against left-handed pitchers this season before teeing off on Cubs LHP Aroldis Chapman, who had never previously allowed a triple to a left-handed hitter.

C Buster Posey had three hits and drove in the Giants' first run with a single in the third inning of San Francisco's 6-5, 13-inning win over the Cubs on Monday. The RBI was the 22nd in postseason play for Posey, which moved him past LF Barry Bonds for the all-time franchise lead.

LHP Madison Bumgarner gutted out five innings Monday in the Giants' 6-5, 13-inning win over the Chicago Cubs. Bumgarner allowed a three-run home run to the opposing pitcher, RHP Jake Arrieta, to end a 24-inning streak of postseason shutout ball. The homer was the first Bumgarner served up to a pitcher in his career. Bumgarner held the Cubs to three runs despite throwing 101 pitches and allowing seven hits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.