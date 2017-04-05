San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik went 3-for-4 Tuesday to raise his average to .571 after two games. He also made a great play to take a hit away from Chris Owings on a shot up the middle in the second inning.

OF Denard Span sat out with hip tightness. He is day-to-day.

OF Gorkys Hernandez started in center in place of OF Denard Span, who sat out with hip tightness. Hernandez came through with four RBIs on Tuesday. Hernandez, who made his first Opening Day roster, could be used as a late-game defensive replacement in games in which the Giants lead, manager Bruce Bochy indicated. Span said he is day-to-day with his hip problem.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will be counted on as a pinch-hitter, not as the Giants' first option. "But I will use him," manager Bruce Bochy said. Two-out, nobody-on-base situations may be the times to look for the slugging pitcher, the manager indicated. Bumgarner on Sunday became the first pitcher to hit two home runs and strike out at least 10 batters in a game since Rick Wise of the 1971 Phillies. Also, Bumgarner's 11 strikeouts on Sunday were the most by a Giants pitcher on Opening Day since the mound moved to its current distance from home plate in 1893, according to Elias.

RHP Mark Melancon's meltdown in the bottom of the ninth in Sunday's opener is part of the game, manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's going to happen. It won't be the last one." The worst part, somebody suggested to Bochy, is that the D-backs' rally started with two out and nobody on base. "I don't know," Bochy replied. "I thought the worst part was when that winning run hit home plate."