San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Gorkys Hernandez started his second straight game in center field in place of the injured Denard Span. He went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.

3B Eduardo Nunez has stolen three bases so far. He also scored Wednesday's first run; racing from second to home on an infield hit by Joe Panik, he barely beat the throw by the D-backs' Brandon Drury.

C Buster Posey picked up his first two hits of the season and scored a run. He is 2-for-10 in the series.

SS Brandon Crawford went 1-for-3 with an RBI. More significantly, he made two consecutive outstanding plays at shortstop to take hits away from Arizona.