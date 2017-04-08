San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Steven Okert was brought up from Triple-A Sacramento. Okert was a tough call for manager Bruce Bochy to ship out when the team left camp as he compiled an 0.93 ERA in 11 spring training appearances.

RHP Hunter Strickland was put on paternity list and will miss the three-game series against the Padres. Strickland hasn't allowed a run in three appearances over three innings, one of the few bright spots coming out of the bullpen.

2B Joe Panik got the start and batted leadoff for the first time in the majors. Panik got the top spot as the team continues to maneuver around OF Denard Span being down with a sore hip.

OF Denard Span was restricted to striking out as a pinch-hitter in the series opener against the Padres, as he is still bothered by a bum hip. Before pinch-hitting, Span had not played since opening day. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Span will start on Saturday.

C Buster Posey was out of the lineup, with Nick Hundley getting the start. It was simply a day off for Posey and he is expected to play on Saturday.