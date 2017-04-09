San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LF Jarrett Parker was 0-for-2 with a strikeout Saturday night and is 0-for-12 on the season with seven strikeouts. Giants left fielders are 0-for-23 this season.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Upton was released by the Toronto Blue Jays last Sunday after he hit .194 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 14 spring training games.

CF Denard Span returned to the Giants starting lineup Saturday night after missing three starts with a sore left hip. He was 0-for-3 with a walk. But he didn't show any effects in the field, hustling from right center to short left in the first to field Manuel Margot's grounder that the Padre ran into a double.

LHP Madison Bumgarner went eight innings in the Giants 2-1 loss Saturday night to get credit for the 15th complete game of his career. It was the sixth time in Bumgarner's career that he was saddled with the loss while going the distance. The Padres have scored 14 runs against Bumgarner in the past 26 innings.

SS Brandon Crawford's RBI single in the ninth extended his career-long streak of reaching base via a hit or walk to 27 straight games dating back to last Sept. 16. He is 31-for-100 during the run, but was 0-for-3 Saturday night until his ninth-inning single.