San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Tim Federowicz was designated for assignment to make roster room for C Buster Posey. Federowicz had his contract purchased on April 11 from Triple-A Sacramento. He made one start, going 0-for-2 with a walk. He has appeared in 108 games in the majors with the Dodgers, Cubs and Giants. The Giants put 24-year-old RHP Clayton Blackburn on the designated for assignment list to make room for Federowicz. They ended up dealing Blackburn to the Rangers, a steep price to pay for a week of a backup catcher.

RHP Matt Cain's seven innings is his most since May 15 at Arizona. He had made 11 starts in between without lasting seven innings. Cain got a no-decision and has not won in an American League park since June 28, 2012 at the Angels.

C Buster Posey was activated from the seven-day concussion list prior to Tuesday's game. Posey was hit in the head by a pitch on April 10 and experienced concussion-like symptoms.

C Buster Posey was activated from the seven-day concussion symptoms list and had three hits. Posey was the designated hitter for the first game back and will likely be the DH again Wednesday. "I'm very grateful, to feel well as quickly as I did," said Posey, who was hit in the head by Diamondbacks RHP Taijuan Walker on April 10. "Obviously, we've seen something like this last longer in the past for certain guy, so I'm very grateful."

RHP Madison Bumgarner will be facing the Royals for the first time since coming out of the Kauffman Stadium bullpen in Game 7 of the 2004 World Series and throwing five scoreless innings to preserve a one-run Giants' lead. "It just doesn't get any better than that," Bumgarner said. The Giants are winless in Bumgarner's first three starts this year.