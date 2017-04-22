San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach, who retired the three batters he faced in the sixth, will take the rotation spot of injured left-hander Madison Bumgardner and startTuesday when that turn arises against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blach is 0-0 with a 4.76 ERA in seven relief appearances, having allowed three hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Blach made two starts for the Giants last season when he appeared in four games and went 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA.

RHP Chris Stratton was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, taking the roster spot of left-hander Madison Bumgarner (left shoulder, ribs). Stratton, 26, went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in seven relief appearances last season with the Giants. He's 0-0 with a 7.84 ERA in two starts with Sacramento this season with one walk and two strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings while allowing 14 hits and nine runs, all earned, in 10 1/3 innings. Stratton will fill the long-relief role held by Ty Blach, who will move into the Giants rotation.

RHP Johnny Cueto gave up six runs on eight hits with two walks and one strikeout in five innings. He allowed his first grand slam to Trevor Story in a six-run fourth. Cueto entered the game 7-0 with a 1.43 ERA against the Rockies and 4-1 with a 2.43 ERA at Coors Field, where he had allowed zero earned runs in 37 innings.

RHP Sergio Romo committed his first career balk in Arizona's nine-run eighth inning, balking in the go-ahead run before a 1-1 pitch to CF A.J. Pollock to give the Diamondbacks a 6-5 lead. "A blatant balk," manager Dave Roberts said. Romo gave up five runs, two hits and three walks (one intentional) while getting only one out in the inning. "I have been doing this for a while now and it is not the first time I have been hit around," Romo said. "I have no explanation for any of that. All I know is to take your lumps like a man."

C Buster Posey returned to that position after serving as the designated hitter the past two games in Kansas City after coming off the seven-day concussion disabled list. Tuesday. Posey suffered the concussion April 10 when he was beaned in his first plate appearance by Arizona RHP Taijuan Walker.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (left shoulder, ribs) was placed on the 10-day disabled list after a motorized dirt bike accident Thursday when the Giants were off in Denver. Bumgarner, who will be sidelined well beyond 10 days, sustained a sprained left shoulder and bruised ribs. He was diagnosed with a Grade 1 or 2 sprain of the AC joint the severity had not been determined . Manager Bruce Bochy said Bumgarner underwent X-rays, an MRI and CT scan at a hospital but was not admitted.