San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Steven Okert allowed two singles sandwiching a walk to the only three batters he faced in the 10th inning of the Giants' 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. All three baserunners eventually scored in a four-run inning. Okert, the only left-hander remaining in the Giants' bullpen with LHP Ty Blach having moved into the starting rotation, had allowed only one run and three hits in his previous 5 1/3 innings this season.

LHP Matt Moore received a no-decision in Thursday's 10-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers despite allowing just one run on two hits in seven innings. Moore allowed a home run to the second batter he faced -- Dodgers SS Corey Seager -- before holding the visitors hitless until the seventh. He finished with eight strikeouts, six of which were looking, tying the most in the majors this season.

3B Christian Arroyo made the Los Angeles Dodgers pay for intentionally walking C/1B Buster Posey with an RBI single that produced the Giants' only run Thursday in their 10-inning loss. Arroyo had two hits in the game, making him 4-for-16 in his first big-league series.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will make a fifth attempt at his first win of the season Friday night when he takes the mound to begin a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres. Samardzija will start the game as one of just three four-games losers in the majors, and with the second-highest ERA (7.40) among all pitchers who have made four or more starts. The veteran has recorded a 7-2 record and 3.19 ERA in 12 career appearances, including 10 starts, against the Padres.

LF Chris Marrero was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento. He had been designated for assignment on Monday. Marrero had hit just .132 in 38 at-bats for the Giants.

C/1B Buster Posey was involved in an unusual play in the 10th inning of Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Running away from home plate while playing first base, Posey caught CF Enrique Hernandez's foul pop fly, allowing Dodgers 2B Chase Utley to tag up and score from third base. The rare sacrifice fly to the first baseman was a first in the major leagues since 2014, and produced the second of four Dodgers runs in the decisive uprising.