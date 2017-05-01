San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

CF Denard Span said Sunday he's not ready to return to action on May 4 when his 10-day disabled list stint ends. Span suffered a Sternoclavicular joint sprain (shoulder/collarbone area) when he collided with the fence on April 23. He said he'll need a rehab assignment before returning to the team. The assignment will likely come after San Francisco's three-game series in Los Angeles ends on May 3.

RHP Neil Ramirez was designated for assignment on Sunday. The reliever, who became the first Giants' reliever on Saturday to surrender a pair of three-run home runs since Joe Nathan in May of 2003, is out of options. He was told by the club to work on location, and that his stuff is fine.

RHP Johnny Cueto is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season Monday when the Giants embark on a season-long nine-game road trip. It marks a second straight start against the Dodgers for Cueto, who received a no-decision in San Francisco's 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on April 26. Cueto (3-1) allowed three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five in six innings.