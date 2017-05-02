CF Denard Span is "turning up his baseball activities," manager Bruce Bochy said, but it is unknown when Span will be reinstated. Spain sprained his sternoclavicular joint slamming into the wall to make a catch on April 22 against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

RF Hunter Pence solved the puzzle known as LHP Clayton Kershaw for one game. Pence drilled a two-run homer in the first off the Dodgers' ace and almost took him deep again in the third, but the ball drifted outside the foul pole in the third before Pence grounded out. Pence finished 1-for-4. Pence was 7-for-70 (.100) before taking Kershaw deep in the first.

RHP Johnny Cueto shook off a shaky first couple of innings, then retired 13 in a row to help the Giants beat the Dodgers. Cueto (4-1) allowed three runs on six hits, fanned six and walked one in seven innings. Cueto retired 13 consecutive batters until 1B Adrian Gonzalez opened the seventh with a single. The Dodgers eventually got a run in the inning off PH Chris Taylor's RBI single, but Cueto retired CF Andrew Toles to end the inning. "First, I was a little bit timid; I wasn't throwing my strikes, but then I got a little bit upset at myself and I kind of grinded it out," said Cueto, who improved to 6-6 with a 2.94 ERA in 14 career starts against the Dodgers.

C Buster Posey delivered the go-ahead home run against the Dodgers with a solo blast off LHP Clayton Kershaw in the third inning. Posey, who has 10 home runs this season, has a .299 batting average with eight home runs, five doubles and 27 RBIs in 59 games at Dodger Stadium.

SS Brandon Crawford is expected to be activated Saturday, according to Giants manager Bruce Bochy. Crawford has been on the disabled list since April 25 when he sustained a right groin strain rounding first base. "There's no question we miss him," manager Bruce Bochy said.