LHP Josh Osich was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. Osich was 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA with two saves in nine appearances with Sacramento. RHP Chris Stratton was optioned to Sacramento.

1B/LF Brandon Belt was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, giving him a club-high 13 on the season. Belt's two-run double in the second inning helped stake the Giants to a 4-0 lead but they were unable to hold it.

LHP Matt Moore had an awful performance and he wasn't quite sure what happened. After a 1-2-3 inning in the first, the second one was a nightmare. Moore served up nine runs, matching a career worst, on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Six of those runs came in the second off Moore after the Giants staked him to a 4-0 lead. A solo home run by Franklin Gutierrez ignited the Dodgers' rally. "I can deal with an 0-2 mistake to Gutierrez but not going right after (Chris) Taylor there with the walk I think that was the mistake that compounded it into the big inning," said Moore, who fell to 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA. "I got to find a way, whatever it takes, but it seemed like the hole got deeper after that."

RHP Chris Stratton was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after LHP Josh Osich was recalled. Stratton was 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in 3 1/3 innings in relief.

3B Christian Arroyo continues to impress, going 2-for-4 with a run in Tuesday's loss. Arroyo has hit safely in seven of the nine games he's played since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on April 24. Arroyo is batting .278 with two home runs and five RBIs.

RHP Johnny Cueto worked seven innings in Monday's win despite a blister on his pitching finger. Manager Bruce Bochy said he wasn't overly concerned and believe Cueto would make his next start.