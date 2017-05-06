San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

3B Christian Arroyo got the best of Bronson Arroyo in baseball's first-ever matchup of players named Arroyo by homering to left-center on the first pitch with one out in the second inning. It was Arroyo's third homer of the season. The two are friends, both attended Hernando High School in Brooksville, Florida. They are not related, however. "We went to the same high school 18 years apart," said Bronson Arroyo. "We had the same coach. A.J. Pierzynski is from there too. There must be something in the water in that little town. I went to Arroyo's house when he was drafted to let him know what to expect. You have to find out what works for you. Sometimes you look back and wish you had done something better."

RHP Matt Cain endured his roughest outing in more than four year on Friday night, allowing nine earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He walked six and gave up 10 hits, not all of which were hit especially hard. "That's part of the game, the tough part of it," said Cain. "That's something you'd like to see on our side of it. You've got to manage your way through it. The walks were ugly."

RHP Johnny Cueto is dealing with a blister on his right middle finger, but he's not expected to miss his next scheduled start on Sunday in Cincinnati. "He's doing fine," said manager Bruce Bochy. "I did talk to him in L.A. and he did show it to me. He has kept it under control and that's a good thing."

SS Brandon Crawford (strained right groin) is eligible to come off the disabled list?on Saturday, but that won't happen says manager Bruce Bochy. "Seems to be doing well with the rehab part of it," Bochy said. "Getting better every day." Bochy said weather could play a role in when Crawford comes back. It?s predicted to be cold and damp again on Saturday but nicer Sunday. Crawford has been on the DL since April 29.