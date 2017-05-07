San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach made his third start in place of injured Madison Bumgarner and it was a rough night for the 26-year-old. Blach lasted only three innings allowing 10 runs, eight earned, and two home runs. He also allowed a run to score on a wild pitch. The Reds collected 11 hits off Blach and scored six runs in the third inning alone. "I just left a lot of balls over the middle of the plate," Blach said. "When I got behind, I wasn't able to execute the pitches I needed to get out of it."

OF Justin Ruggiano's contract was purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday and he immediately was inserted into the lineup against Reds rookie left-hander Amir Garrett. Ruggiano has a career OPS of .865 vs. left-handers. "We brought him to help out in some of these games where we're facing left-handers," said Giants manager Bruce Bochy. "When he doesn't start, he gives us a right-handed bat with some pop off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with a walk on Saturday.

OF Drew Stubbs was designated for assignment on Saturday. Stubbs had two hits in 22 at-bats with nine strikeouts. The Giants replaced him with Justin Ruggiano who had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento. Stubbs is an outstanding defensive outfielder, but the addition of Ruggiano gives them a valuable bat off the bench or against left-handed starters.

SS Brandon Crawford hopes to return to the Giants lineup on Monday. He's been on the disabled list since April 29 with a right groin strain. He was expected to increase his baseball activity on Friday. "He's going to ramp it up," said manager Bruce Bochy prior to Friday'sgame in Cincinnati. "It's going very well. He's hoping Monday, he'll be ready to play a game. He's one of the best shortstops in the game right now."