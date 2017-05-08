San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

SS Christian Arroyo was among the few bright spots for the Giants during a three-game sweep at Cincinnati. Arroyo hit safely in all three games, including a double on Sunday, one of just four hits collected off Reds starter Scot Feldman. Arroyo homered in the series opener.

RHP Derek Law leads the Giants with 15 appearances. He pitched a scoreless inning on Sunday with a hit allowed and two strikeouts. He's 3-0 in his last 10 outings with one save and one earned run allowed over 9 2/3 innings.

RHP Johnny Cueto who spent eight seasons and won 92 games with Cincinnati, including a 20-win season in 2014, faced his former club for the second time in his career on Sunday. Cueto (4-2) has been dealing with a blister on his right middle finger but managed to pitch seven innings on Sunday, allowing four runs (two earned) and six hits with 10 strikeouts. He walked one in the 4-0 loss. "Johnny was Johnny," said manager Bruce Bochy. "He battled, kept us in the game, gave us what we needed."

SS Brandon Crawford, on the disabled list with a right groin strain, will play six innings and bat third on Monday at Double-A Richmond. He worked out at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday. "He feels great," said Giants manager Bruce Bochy. "I think we need to be honest. If he's not ready to go out there three or four days in a row, then probably we'll leave him there."