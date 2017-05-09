San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

CF Denard Span (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on Tuesday. Span was injured April 22, when he crashed into the wall at Coors Field while making a catch. He will likely need a handful of rehab games before rejoining the Giants. Span is batting .200 with no homers and two RBIs in 14 games this season.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will once again look to earn his first win of the season on Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Giants in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Samardzija is coming off his best start of the season last Wednesday, when he didn't factor into the decision despite allowing an unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out 11 over eight innings in the Giants' 4-1, 11-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has allowed just two earned runs over 15 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his ERA from 7.40 to 5.03. Samardzija is 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in 10 career appearances (four starts) against the Mets.

RF Hunter Pence delivered what has become a rare extra-base hit Monday, when he hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the Giants' 4-3 loss to the Mets. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Pence, who opened the season with four extra-base hits in his first eight games but has just two extra-base hits -- both homers -- in 25 games and 90 at-bats since April 11. Overall this season, Pence is batting .254 with three homers and a team-high 15 RBIs.

OF Drew Stubbs, designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Stubbs had two hits in 22 at-bats with nine strikeouts for San Francisco.

SS Brandon Crawford (right groin strain) began what is expected to be a brief rehab assignment Monday night, when he went 1-for-3 for Double-A Richmond. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said before Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mets that Crawford could be activated as soon as Tuesday if he felt fine following Monday's game. Crawford was injured while rounding first base on April 25. He is batting .263 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season.